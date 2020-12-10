Share:

Pakistan security forces have busted another Indian terrorism plan as five terrorists, funded by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), have on Thursday been arrested in Lahore’s Shahdara area.

According to details, large cache of weapons, explosives and Indian currency have been recovered from the suspects who had planned to target the Punjab Civil Secretariat and other sensitive places.

Furthermore, pictures of important buildings have been found from the cellular phones of the accused. All of them belong to Afghanistan and have confessed to meeting Afghan intelligence officer in Jalalabad.

Amidst a possible threat of another attempt by India to conduct a surgical strike inside Pakistan’s territory, Pakistan Army has been put on high alert, sources told.

They said that after facing humiliating defeat in Ladakh and Doklam, India was preparing to launch another attack on the Line of Control (LoC) and across the Working Boundary at Pulwama, posing a threat to the regional peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Indian forces initiated ceasefire violations later in the day, martyring two Pakistan Army soldiers and injuring a civilian woman in different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Inter Services Public Relations in a tweet identified the soldiers as Lance Naik Tariq, 38, and Sepoy Zaroof, 31. Pakistani forces responded befittingly to the ceasefire violations, added the ISPR.