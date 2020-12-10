Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Education on Wednesday emphasised to set-up a special working group between China and Pakistan in the fields of education and vocational training.

A statement released by the Ministry of Federal Education said that China’s newly appointed Ambassador Nong Rong called on the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood here.

Federal Minister felicitated the Ambassador on his appointment to Pakistan and hoped that Pakistan-China ties will further deepen and strengthen based on his vast experience and professionalism. Both sides exchanged views on range of bilateral issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that a big number of Pakistani students are studying and researching in China and the latter is providing scholarships generously which speaks the stronger ties of both countries in educational sector. The minister also emphasised to set-up a special working group between two countries in the fields of education and vocational training that is an important part of CPEC and the culture. Exchanging views on first Pakistani military action movie titled “Parwaaz hey Junoon” to enter Chinese cinemas in 45 years, both sides reiterated it is the beginning of cultural exchange programme and more movies, dramas, cultural activities and performances would be introduced in near future.

Federal Minister stressed upon the people to people contact between both countries for promotion of cultural activities, vocational and technical training once the pandemic situation is normal.

Exchanging views on COVID-19 pandemic, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood commended the unprecedented measures of China to control the pandemic and also discussed the progress on Chinese vaccine.

China’s Ambassador Nong Rong assured the minister that Pakistan is on the highest priority for provision of Chinese vaccine which is passing through the last experimental stage.