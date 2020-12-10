Share:

KARACHI -The Sindh cabinet has approved Rs4.021 billion as compensation for the heavy rain affected people of the province and requested the federal government to match the grant/compensation so that affected people could be rehabilitated in true letter and spirit.

The cabinet also approved to exempt the small traders and growers from federal as well as provincial taxes just to compensate them for the losses they had suffered due to heavy downpour in 2020.

The meeting was attended by all the federal ministers and advisors, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah and other concerned officers.

The board of revenue on the directives of the cabinet had conducted a survey of the monsoon-2020 affected people.

The survey revealed that the heavy rains claimed 149 lives, 103 injured, 7,120 pacca and 75,195 katcha houses completely damaged, 9,102 pacca and 171,463 katcha houses partially damaged, 8,165 cattle, cow, buffalo, horse camel and 11,630 goats, sheep and donkey perished.

The cabinet was told that under the law compensation for a person died in natural calamity has been fixed at Rs100,000 for bread earner, Rs50,000 for non-bread earner.

The cabinet said that the amount was meager; therefore, Rs100,000 for every person died due to heavy rain for bread and non-bread earner may be given.

The cabinet approved Rs25,000 compensation for injured, Rs25,000 for completely partially and completely damaged pacca houses, Rs10,000 for completely and partially damaged katcha houses, Rs10,000 for large cattle (cow/buffalo/Horse/cabinet) and Rs5,000 for small cattle such as goat, sheep and donkey perished.

The total amount of the compensation to be given to the affected people would come to Rs4.021 billion which the cabinet felt was insufficient for rehabilitation of the poor people. Therefore, the cabinet requested the CM to write a letter to the PM with the request to match the compensation amount, Rs4.021 billion so that every affected person could get double the amount to get himself/herself rehabilitated.

The cabinet also approved provision of relief to the small traders and growers who suffered losses due to heavy rains by giving them exemption in the federal as well as provincial taxes. The provincial government would request the federal government to give exemption of its taxes to the rain-affected small traders.