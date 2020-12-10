Share:

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the provincial government has decided to revive old buses of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) under the Sindh Local Government department.

He stated this here on Thursday while briefing the media persons about decisions taken in Sindh cabinet meeting.

Nasir Shah said Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department would bring 200 buses on roads.

After the Supreme Court's decision on COVID-19 situation, the provinces were bound to follow National Command and Operation Centre protocols, he said while replying to a question on lockdown.

The provincial minister said the Sindh Health Department had briefed the meeting about the position in hospitals to deal with the COVID-19 situation.