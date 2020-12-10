Share:

Smoking is not only a problem in Pakistan but it is one that is rapidly increasing in the country. It has been a menace since the last few decades and has been spreading like a pandemic across Pakistan. Pakistani Youth is more addicted to it. Smoking is most common among college and university students and resultantly causes their failure in their personal and professional lives. In hostels, there is a common practice of smoking without any restriction.

Recently, researches show that about 15 per cent of boys smoke in Pakistani universities, while six per cent of girls are addicted to smoking. Although there may be several reasons for smoking, pressure from classmates is the major reason for smoking. Students compel their class fellows to use cigarettes as it is considered ‘fashionable’. This eventually becomes a habit and an addiction.

Researches also show that workload in educational institutions plays a role too as students are required to do a lot of assignments, presentations, quizzes and case studies. They use smoking as a source of ‘entertainment’ and facing depression bravely. Similarly, few students get themselves in addiction due to family-conflicts as well. This addiction gives a setback to students in learning.

Therefore we request concerned authorities to take steps to eliminate smoking addiction in educational institutions, especially in universities.

IMTIAZ ESSA HALEPOTO,

Sehwan Sharif.