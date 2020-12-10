Share:

ISLAMABAD - A badge pinning ceremony for police officer Khalid Rashid who got promotion to next rank was held at Traffic Police Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Khalid Rashid, who is serving as SP Traffic in capital, has been promoted from grade 18 to 19.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan was the chief guest while Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Farrukh Rashid and other senior officers also attended the ceremony.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan and SSP Traffic Farrukh Rashid pinned the promotion badges to newly promoted SP Khalid Rashid.