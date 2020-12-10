Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday said that the case of former judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddqui would be decided before June 2021.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of Shaukat Siddiqui’s petition regarding his removal as judge of the IHC. The bench after directing the counsels of Rawalpindi Bar Association (RBA), Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and Sindh Bar Council to file appeals against the objections of SC Registrar order deferred the case till the second week of January, 2021.

During the hearing, Hamid Khan Advocate, representing Shaukat Aziz Siddqui, requested the bench to give specific date as his client is due to retire in June, next year. At this, Justice Bandial said, “We shall decide the instant matter before that.”

Rasheed A Rizvi appearing on behalf of KBA said that other bar associations have also filed petitions, pleading party in this case but the SC office had neither allotted number to their petitions nor informed them about the objections.

Then Justice Bandial asked the Reader to check the matter. He informed that SC Registrar office had raised objections on their petition. The court therefore asked the bars’ counsels to file appeals against the registrar’s objections.

Shaukat Siddiqui was removed by President of Pakistan subsequent to the Supreme Judicial Council report. He therefore in October last year had filed petition under Article 184(3) read with Articles 187 and 190 of Constitution praying that Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) report and notification be set aside and he may be restored as judge of the Islamabad High Court.

Siddiqui contended that he had been deprived of his constitutional and legal rights including protection under Articles 4, 10A and 25 of Constitution which resulted into the into the report of SJC and the notification.