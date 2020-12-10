Share:

Thalassaemia is a dangerous hemolytic blood disorder which is most common in Asian countries including Pakistan, where approximately 100,000 patients are suffering from thalassaemia. Pakistan has ranked amongst the highest-burden countries of the world where the infection rate of thalassaemia is the highest. Moreover, thalassaemia is a major health concern and is the most prevalent genetically transmitted disorder with a carrier rate of eight to ten per cent. Balochistan has the most thalassaemia instances in the country where there is no good treatment. At least 7,000 babies are born with this condition, with lack of facilities leading to most of them dying at birth. The second-largest city Turbat has reported numerous patients with this condition.

The government is highly urged to look into this health crisis and provide preventive and protective measurements.

ALTAF ADAM,

Awaran.