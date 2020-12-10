Share:

FAISALABAD - A truck driver was shot dead by robbers in a dacoity in Millat Town police limits on Wednesday. A police spokesman said 50-year-old Muhammad Aslam of Loralai was on his way to Faisalabad when the accused intercepted him on Millat Road near Dhanola. The accused attempted to loot the truck driver but as he resisted their robbery bid, the robbers gunned down him and later fled the scene.

The police sent the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

Two dacoits Arrested

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two robbers wanted in several crimes of dacoity. Mureedwala police raided and arrested two criminals identified as Azeem and Shahzeb and recovered two stolen motorbikes and illicit weapons from their possession. Investigation was underway.

15 smoke emitting

vehicles fined

The teams of Environment Protection Department along with city traffic police imposed fine on drivers of 15 smoke emitting vehicles.

Assistant Director Environment Arif Mahmood said here on Wednesday that teams checked 61 vehicles on various roads of the city and imposed Rs 11,200 as fine on 15 drivers. He said the teams also distributed pamphlets among citizens about preventive measures and hazardous effects of smog. He said that wearing face mask and eye glasses were mandatory for motorists, especially motorcyclists for their safety against smog.

21 outlaws held

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 21 outlaws from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Raiding teams arrested 9 drug pushers and recovered 1.2 kg hashish and 95 liter liquor from their possession. The police also arrested 2 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 3,360 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 accused and recovered six pistols, a rifle, a repeater, a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period. Further investigation was underway.

All possible measures to be taken for welfare of farmers: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Wednesday said that all possible measures would be taken for the welfare of farmers.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Agriculture department here. Director Agriculture Abdul Hameed and other officers of the department were also present on the occasion. The Commissioner said the government took practical measures for the development of agriculture sector and it was imperative to keep the farmers aware of developments for yielding positive results. He directed the agriculture officers to keep close contact with farmers. He also directed to take the farmers organization into confidence and evolve a comprehensive strategy to permanently resolve the issue of crop residue burning. He ordered them to organise awareness programs at village level in order to create awareness among the farmers about ill impact of burning of crop residue. It would certainly help overcome smog issue in the winters, he added.

The Commissioner also directed to initiate stern action against the elements who were involved in fake pesticides and fertilisers and said that no one would be allowed to exploit the farmers. Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed briefed the meeting about wheat cultivation, provision of subsidized approved seed to wheat growers, plantation campaign, action against fake pesticides and other measures taken for welfare of farmers.