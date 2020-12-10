Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Kuiratta sector along the Line of Control, Pakistan Army said on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, Pakistan Army troops responded befittingly. In a tweet late Wednesday Director General ISPR Major Gen Babar Iftikhar said there are reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material.

During intense exchange of fire two soldiers including 38-year-old Lance Naik Tariq and 31-year-old Sepoy Zaroof embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) while fighting valiantly.