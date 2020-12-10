Share:

Dubai -The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday officially registered the coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, saying it was 86 percent effective according to analysis of third-phase trials. The health ministry “has announced the official registration” of the vaccine, state news agency WAM said, without elaborating on how it would now be used.

The vaccine has been undergoing third-phase trials in the Emirates since July, and it was approved for emergency use for healthcare workers in September. “The announcement is a significant vote of confidence by the UAE’s health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine,” WAM said.