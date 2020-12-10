Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chief Executive Officer and founder of Auto Coin Cars Mustansar Iqbal yesterday said the world was heading towards a cashless society and adoption of online payment options was a plausible solution.

In a statement, he said the pandemic had pressed the reset button, initiating a new sense of normal. People are being advised to follow SOPs, such as maintaining social distances and wearing masks.

“But this is not the only aspect of our lives that’s changing. COVID-19 has created a unique scenario where businesses and service providers have no option but to transfer to the digital landscape. More importantly, there is an urgent need to create a safe system for managing payments, the greatest concern at the moment being the handling notes and coins without the risk of contamination,” he said.

He said wireless payments such as credit cards, debit cards, digital wallets, internet banking, and the like have been around for some time.

“And it’s no surprise that their use has significantly increased since the start of the pandemic. But lately, cryptocurrencies have also picked up a great deal of traction. In fact, COVID-19 has a great hand in bringing this payment method into the mainstream,” he added.

Mustansar Iqbal said overseas Pakistanis were helping to pave the way for a cashless society. “Let’s take the time to recognise their efforts and appreciate all that they are doing to make Pakistan proud,” he said.

Iqbal said he had helped propel cryptocurrency as the front runner in the cashless society. Even though his venture focuses on buying and selling automobiles with Bitcoin and other leading cryptos, he was showing the world they can easily do the same, he added.

Iqbal said this was clearly visible in the 30% increase in uptake of cryptocurrency as people searched for a reliable way to transact.

“Consumers are realising how effortless and secure purchasing with digital currency is. Moreover, industries worldwide understand that crypto is offering a suitable way to conduct business during the COVID-19 crisis,” he maintained.

He said there was sufficient motive now to carry crypto into mainstream adoption. Mustansar Iqbal, as one of the pioneers of crypto adoption in the automotive industry, hopes that crypto will become the ideal contactless payment method in the coming years.

“The question now remains whether these technologies will be a viable option in Pakistan. At the moment, wallet-to-wallet payment options are making considerable progress in the cashless society. However, crypto adoption is still in its infancy stages,” he remarked.