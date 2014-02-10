BRISBANE - Tiger Woods' niece stepped out of her superstar uncle's shadow on Sunday by winning the biggest tournament of her career at the Australian Ladies Masters. Cheyenne Woods, who is the daughter of Tiger's half-brother Earl Dennison Woods, held off a strong challenge by Australian amateur Minjee Lee (278) to card a final-round four-under-par 69 and complete a 16-under 276 total for victory. While Woods, 23, won a minor event early in her professional career, victory on the Ladies European Tour at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast was easily her most significant so far. The American, whose grandfather Earl Woods -- Tiger's father -- was her first coach, was rock-solid throughout her final round, firing five birdies and just one bogey, and she choked back tears during her victory speech.–AFP