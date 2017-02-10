Peshawar Development Authority has proposed naming the under-construction flyover on Peshawar’s Ring Road after the Chitral crash victim Deputy Commissioner Usama Ahmad. The flyover has no relevance with the services of the late DC Chitral. He has already been honoured by the government by naming a newly made public park in Chitral as Usama Ahmad Shaheed Park. Let some other prominent personality in the years to come avail a chance to get his services acknowledged by naming this flyover after him.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should ask the PDA to revoke their decision to name the flyover after Usama who is already honoured in Chitral where he had rendered commendable services for the welfare of Chitralis.

SAYED GBSHAH BOKHARI,

Peshawar, January 23.