GUJRANWALA - First capsule endoscopy experiment has successfully been made in gastroenterology department of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Gujranwala.

Prof Noman Gillani while talking to the media said the experiment was made first time in the country, which could be helpful to diagnose all kinds of diseases related to small and large intestine. He said through the procedure, doctor could examine the parts of the intestine out of reach of endoscope and colonoscopy. He said besides that, Gastro department was also providing facility of free colonoscopy and endoscopy for patients.

OFFICER ARRESTED RED-HANDED

Senior auditors of District Accounts Office Gujranwala were held red handed by an Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team while receiving bribe.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that teacher Farman Ali gave an application that senior auditors Mushtaq and Hamayun Bashir were demanding bribe from him to issue him pay slip after up-gradation. On the application, ACE circle officer along with special judicial magistrate Imtiaz Ali Baig raided the accounts office and held both the officials while were receiving bribe from the teacher.

Two including a college girl were injured in crossfire here at Hafizabad Road Gujranwala. It was reported that two shopkeepers of Hafizabad Road have a fight over monetary dispute and later started firing at each other. Resultantly, two passersby including a first year student Sonya and an unknown person received bullets and were rushed to DHQ Hospital.