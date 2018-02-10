The first combined Korean team in Olympic history suffered a resounding 8-0 defeat to Switzerland in women's ice hockey at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Saturday.

Watched by a high-level North Korean delegation and South Korean President Moon Jae-in — and a North Korean cheerleading squad — the team was no match for the Swiss.

Alina Muller scored four while Phoebe Staenz and Lara Stalder both struck twice to rout the Korean team, who had only played together once before and looked out of their depth.

The Koreas also play Japan and Sweden in Group B. It was the first time the Koreas, who marched together at Friday's opening ceremony, have competed side-by-side at an Olympics.