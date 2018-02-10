LAHORE - Several experts and the media have been reporting the poor performance and corruption at large institutions like PIA or Pakistan Steel. Unfortunately, most of the government sector organizations in Pakistan have failed to perform well, while many of them are actually causing perpetual losses to the economy. However, the economic damage done by some other government organizations like; National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) or National Fertilizer Marketing Ltd. (NFML) is not clearly highlighted, so the masses are not aware of their incompetence.

The Government had incorporated NFC to manage several public-sector fertilizer factories across the country. NFC was supposed to build capacity, improve productivity & performance and ensure ample availability of fertilizers throughout the country, at uniform prices.