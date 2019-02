Share:

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal has said that 1.2 million trees will be planted across the province this year.

Talking to media in Quetta Jam Kamal said that under a five year project of tree plantation, more than 250 million trees would be planted throughout the province.

He said that new Forest Act will also be imposed soon to promote reforestation in the province.

The Chief Minister urged the people to actively participate in the plantation campaign.