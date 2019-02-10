Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police have apprehended 227 proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders during the ongoing year in special crackdown against those criminals being at large after their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said.

He said that this crackdown has been launched following special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed who assigned task to all Zonal SPs to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders.

Saddar Zone police arrested 76 such absconders followed by City Zone police (64) Rural Zone (50) and Industrial area police (37).

He said that SSP Islamabad has directed to continue this ongoing crackdown and he would review himself performance report of each police station in this regard.

He has also directed for effective action against those involved in drug pushing or other criminal activities.