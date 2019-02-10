Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education has promoted five associate professors of the government colleges of the city to the position of professors in grade 20, the official said on Saturday. Details said that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, has issued a notification on Friday, February 8, 2019, for promoting 3 female and 2 male Associate Professors BPS-19 in BPS-20 as Professors with immediate effect.

The Central Selection Board (CSB) recommended these promotions in its meeting held in December 2018. Later on, the Prime Minister approved these recommendations.

Dr Balqees Nabi Associate Professor and Principal of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-14/3 has been promoted as professor BPS-20 with immediate effect. Ms Samina Ashraf Associate Professor got promotion as Professor in BPS-20. She is presently working as Principal IMCG Bhara Kahu. Similarly Ms Sualeha Jabeen Associate Professor and Principal at IMCG I-8/3 also upgraded as Professor BPS-20. On the other side, Mr Inamullah Waqar Associate Professor has been promoted as Professor BPS-20. He is currently working as Principal at Islamabad Model College for Boys IMCB F-11/1. Dr M. Yasin Afaqi Associate Professor and Principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys F-8/4 has also been promoted to the post of Professor BPS-20. Federal Directorate of Education may issue their posting orders in the coming week.

Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) has congratulated the newly promoted Professors. A representative of FGCTA, Professor Tahir Mahmood said, “The promoters deserve the recognition and responsibility of the new position. No doubt a promotion comes along with new challenges and tasks but they are capable enough to face these challenges.

The notification issued in this regard said that “On the recommendations of Central Selection Board (CSB) in its meeting held on 26th November to 13th December 2018, and with the approval of Prime Minister, Dr Balqees Nabi posted as associate professor (BS 19) in Islamabad Model College (Ex-FG College) Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Islamabad is promoted to BS-20 as professor, FDE with immediate effect. On promotion, Dr Balqees Nabi posted as a professor (BS-20) in Islamabad Model College, FDE, shall be on probation for the period of a year, under rule 21 of Civil servants (APT) Rule, 1973”.