ISLAMABAD - Baba-e-cricket Syed Abrar Ali Rizvi has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him in getting back the possession of Bhutto Cricket Ground, which is under illegal possession of MCI/CDA for the last three years.

Talking to The Nation, Abrar said: “I have given my entire life to cricket and produced a number of national and international players at Bhutto Ground, but it is highly unfortunate that MCI Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz has occupied the ground and locked it for last four months. Six clubs affiliated with the ICA were practising at Bhutto ground while around 200 players of East Zone were left high and dry and deprived of their basic right of practicing and playing cricket the ground.

“I have written a number of applications to Mayor Islamabad Sh Ansar and requested him to have mercy on youth of East Zone but no heed was paid in this regard. The CDA and MCI have spent not a single penny on Bhutto ground while the PCB and IRCA spent millions on it, which had historic significance. The ground staff, utility bills and all were borne by IRCA/PCB.

“Being chairman and head of ICA tournament and disciplinary committees and other ICA committees, I have worked day and night alongside IRCA President Shakil Shaikh and ICA President Nasir Iqbal for providing the youth of Islamabad and adjacent areas a place where they may learn this trade, but all our work is being spoiled by the CDA/MCI,” he lamented.

Abrar said that the MCI/CDA didn’t even bother to send them any notice nor there was any complaint against them. “We didn’t charge a single penny from the clubs, who enjoy free cricket, balls, meals and even accommodation for visiting teams from different parts of the country. CDA didn’t pay electricity bills for one year, due to which the electricity connection was disconnected. But I cleared all the dues and restored power.

“CDA never ever paid a single penny for whitewash and destroyed the beauty of the ground while practice wickets are in shambles, grass cutting machines are out-of-order, pavilion doors are broken, washrooms are stinking and MCI/CDA so-called administrator is involved in using drugs at the particular venue while a number of club cricketers were found doing illegal activities there,” he added.

He said that for the last three years, the MCI/CDA staff, deputed at Bhutto cricket, have been minting huge amount from private entities. “I have a complete record of receipts issued by the ground in-charge. The question arises here that where that huge amount has gone. Whether they have deposited it in the CDA accounts and if yes, they must show the record.

“Throughout the world, the respective associations are informed by respective cricket boards for conducting tournaments, but MCI/CDA have their own way of dealing with things. They want the PCB to write directly to MCI/CDA before conducting tournaments, due to which a number of Fazal Mahmood National Cricket Club Tournament matches were postponed. At one end, blue-eyed are fully accommodated and on the other hand, the PCB matches were cancelled and forced to shift to other venues,” he added.

Abrar said for last three years, Sh Ansar is Mayor of Islamabad and he was also CDA chairman but he has not a single contribution towards this city. He never bothered to visit F-9 Park ground at least once, which was once dubbed as Oval, but ever since cricket-illiterate MCA/CDA have taken over F-9 Park possession, it is in shambles.

“For last three years, we are restrained and running from pillar to post to get back the possession of not only Bhutto cricket ground, but also National cricket ground, as Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches were held at National ground. Now this ground is locked and cricketers of North Zone are left at the mercy of Mayor and his close aide Abid Kiyani, who allows only his sons to practice while club cricketers are not allowed to even enter the premises of National ground.

“Same is the case with Bhutto ground, where club players are not allowed to enter, while near and dear ones are fully welcomed. It is high time when Prime Minsiter Imran Khan should provide justice to the genuine cricketers of Islamabad. If he doesn’t pay heed, we will start a protest demonstration and take cricketers of Islamabad to Parliament House. I also request Chief Justice of Pakistan to help the future stars of the country.”