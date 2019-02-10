Share:

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar urged anti-dengue staff to perform their duty of surveillance to detect dengue larva with full commitment, for they are the frontline defence to control the dengue virus issue. He was addressing the anti-dengue staff during the training program arranged from them by the health department.

He said that the role of anti dengue staff was very important for the detection and eradication of dengue larva and they are hero of this important task to overcome the dengue issue.

He said that the duties of the anti dengue staff was noble deed because they were serving the humanity while performing their official duties.

He said that dengue was a social issue and the community should be sensitized for removing the breeding sources of dengue larva and the dengue staff had promoted this culture by visiting door to door in connection with surveillance of dengue larva sites.

He appreciated the arraigning of training sessions for dengue staff which would helped to apprise them of the new scientific techniques regarding their duties.

District Coordinator for Epidemic Diseases Dr Bilal Ahmad informed during his briefing that 452 anti dengue workers and 14 entomologists were working in this district for indoor and outdoor surveillance to detect and eradication of the dengue larva.

He said that the anti dengue staff were doing exemplary performance for indoor surveillance which would help raise public awareness against dengue problems.