LAHORE - Adsells and Meezan Bank qualified for the final of the Pepsi Presents Jotun Cricket Gala 2019 after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here the other day.

In the first semifinal, Adsells defeated International Petrochemicals by four wickets. Batting first, IPC piled up a total of 139/7 in the allotted overs. Muhammad Nadeem was top scorer with 33 runs while Luqman Tahir contributed 31. For Adsells, Mohsin Dar and Hassan Mujahid bagged two wickets each conceding 25 and 17 runs respectively while Abdul Saboor Khawaja and Irfan Shaukat got one wicket each for 21 and 33 runs respectively.

Adsells replied strongly and chased the required target after losing six wickets. Muhammad Anwar Khan played an impressive knock of 51 runs while Waseem Saleem contributed 26. Anwar Khan of IPC was declared man of the match for his brilliant batting performance.

In the second semifinal, Meezan Bank overpowered Descon by 5 wickets. Descon, batting first, slammed 128 runs for the loss of five wickets. Rana Tahir batted sensibly and contributed significant 61 runs while Syed Mujahid Ali and Awais Mughal added 23 runs each in their team’s total. For Meezan Bank, Yasin Cheema bowled well and bagged two wickets for 17 runs while M Hassan Shahid and Hassan Mansoor took one wicket each.

Meezan Bank reached home safely by chasing the target for the loss of five wickets. Yasin Cheema emerged as top scorer with his swashbuckling 63 runs while his teammates Wakeel Rizwan hit 31 and Syed Salman Ali 17. For Descon, captain Faheem Butt captured 2 wickets for 18 runs and Waseem William and Abdul Iqbal got one wicket apiece, but their efforts went in vain in the end, as their team had to face defeat.

Yasin Cheema was adjudged as player of the match for his brilliant all-round performance.