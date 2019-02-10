Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government transferred chief secretaries and inspectors general police (IGPs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal government posted the new chief secretary and IGP KP with the consent of KP chief minister. The Establishment Division has issued notifications of all transfers and postings.

According to the notifications, Muhammad Salim, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently serving under KP government, is transferred and posted as KP chief secretary with immediate effect and until further orders. The outgoing chief secretary, a grade-22 officer of PAS Naveed Kamran Baloch, has been transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Similarly, Naeem Khan, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, serving as IGP AJK, is transferred and posted as IGP KP. The notification further says, “Salah-ud-Din Khan, a BS-21 officer of the PSP, presently serving as IGP KP, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of AJK government for appointment as IGP AJK, in his own pay and scale in terms of Clause 8 of Karachi agreement 1949 with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Flt Lt (r) Khawaja Daud Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of PAS posted as Chief Secretary AJK, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Supreme Court for further posting as additional registrar on deputation basis for a period of three years.

Mathar Niaz Rana, a grade-21 officer of PAS serving as Additional Secretary Industries and Production Division is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of AJK government.

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: According to reports, the KP IGP and CS were transferred over differences on policing system in the newly-merged tribal districts of KP. They had opposed introducing a new police system, in which both Levies and police would work in tribal districts together.

Salim has worked on important positions including secretary irrigation, secretary higher education, secretary power and energy, secretary P&D, secretary IT, PA Bajaur and Kurram agencies, DC Dir and Trade Minister in China. He is considered to be a very competent and honest officer.