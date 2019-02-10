Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch an emergency anti-polio drive in the province from February 18 after two new polio cases surfaced in the province.

This year, 2 polio cases have been reported so far out of which the first polio case surfaced in district Bajaur while second in district Bannu after which Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch an emergency anti-polio campaign in Bannu and southern districts. Under this anti-polio campaign, teams will administer polio drops to children till 5 years of age.