LAHORE - Asjad Ali Malhi recently joined Punjab Social Protection Authority as Vice Chairman.

During his first meeting with the PSPA officials, he critically reviewed the progress of PSPA since its inception in 2015 and appreciated the efforts made by PSPA so far. He said that he will be striving to improve the performance of PASPA.

“PTI is committed to serving the underprivileged and providing them the best of financial assistance”, he added.

He further said that he has found PSPA a vibrant organization serving the real purpose of social protection.