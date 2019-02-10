Share:

rawalpindi - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has increased fee for issuance of migration certificate, educational certificates and duplicate certificates by 50 to 100 per cent to overcome its deficit.

The board has levied sports fee to the tune of Rs 100 on every indenting candidate from commerce and science subjects which will be charged at the time of filing admission forms by them.

As per media reports board has enhanced migration fee from Rs 1070 to Rs 1900, duplicate certificate (routine) from Rs 2070 to Rs 3100, duplicate certificate (urgent) from Rs 3070 to Rs 4100, result card (routine) Rs 750 to Rs 1200, result card (urgent) Rs 1000 to Rs 1200, verification within the country from Rs 570 to Rs 1100 and verification from outside Pakistan from Rs 1570 to Rs 2400. Examination feed has not been increased.