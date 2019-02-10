Share:

FAISALABAD - The agriculture experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of Karela (bitter gourd) immediately and complete it by end of March to get bumper yield. A spokesman of agriculture extension department told APP here Saturday that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of Karela as these have better disease resistance in addition to provide maximum production. The farmers should use 3.5-4 kilograms seed of Karela for cultivation per acre crop and contact the agriculture department immediately if they need any assistance or guidance in this regard, he added.