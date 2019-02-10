Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the Pakistan Navy’s collaborative maritime security engagements with its regional and extra-regional counterparts in the form of “AMAN-19” signified the country’s resolve and commitment towards global peace and prosperity.

Pakistan as an important regional player, he said, wished to work in harmony and collaboration with all the regional countries for the common objectives of peace, stability and economic prosperity for the people of the region.

Addressing the opening session of three-day International Maritime Conference organised on the theme of “Global Geopolitics in Transition: Rethinking Maritime Dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region” under the auspices of National Institute of Maritime Affairs here, the president also underscored the importance of blue economy and effective use of ocean resources as key to Pakistan’s future.

He said the Indian Ocean acted as a strategic gateway for food, maritime transportation and energy supplies to the world and the presence of major powers in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) signified its importance under a complex security environment.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was also present on the occasion. The conference is being held in tandem with biennial Multinational Maritime Exercise - AMAN 2019.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, in his opening remarks, welcomed the guests and participants and highlighted the significant role being played by the Pakistan Navy in the sustenance of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan had always been an ardent supporter of maritime cooperation. Being the pioneer partner of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) task forces CTF150 and CTF 151, it had been the largest regional contributor to those constructs in terms of men and material.

At the national front, Pakistan had commenced Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) with an aim to maintain security posture in critical sea areas and choke points in the Indian Ocean. Being located at a strategic position in the Indian Ocean, the country needed to prepare itself for the challenges and work out a viable strategy for the development of the maritime sector, he added.

Admiral Abbasi said the 6th AMAN Exercise was an embodiment of Pakistan’s commitment towards global peace and harmony where the naval forces from across the continent were brought on a single platform to enhance combating capabilities in the wake of traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

Director General National Institute of Maritime Affairs Vice Admiral (retd) Syed Khawar Ali Shah, in his welcome address, briefly highlighted the objectives of International Maritime Conference, while David N Griffiths, Research Fellow Centre for the Study of Security and Development at Dalhouse University Canada, presented a keynote address on “Security Myths and Paradigm Traps: Strategic Thinking for the 21st Century”.

The inaugural session was followed by two academic sessions in which various international and national scholars along with academia from Canada, China, Russian, Iran, Maldives and Sri Lanka presented their papers.

Meanwhile, various activities of three-day “AMAN 19” continue the 2nd day, here on Saturday. During the proceedings, Admiral Abbasi was called on by Lt General Edzai Absalom Tafadzwa Chanyuka Chimonyo Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu PhD Chief of Romanian Naval Forces, Lt-Gen Afgan Taghiyev Veli Chief of Coast Guard State Border Service Azerbaijan and Admiral (retd) William A Owens of USA in separate meetings.

During the meetings matters of mutual interest including defence-related collaborations and maritime security dynamics were discussed.

The Naval chief also thanked the dignitaries for participation in AMAN 19 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and security. He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular bilateral/multilateral engagements with other countries.

The dignitaries highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of the Exercise.

Military dignitaries from Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Turkish Navy called on Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat. Representatives of all foreign participants of the Exercise AMAN-19 laid wreath at Shuhada Monument at PN Dockyard to pay homage for their sacrifices.

Friendly sports matches between officers and men of participating countries and Pakistan Navy were also organised which included cricket, basketball and shooting.

In addition, as a part of ongoing AMAN-19, Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy presented an impressive Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration here at PNS QASIM Manora.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail graced the occasion as chief guest.

The counter terrorism demonstration was a fine display of strength and specialised skills by Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

The special demonstration of Pakistan Navy assets and their capabilities included Dolphin Maneuvers by Special Fast Boats (SFBs), Fast Boat Recovery, Advance Fire Arms Drills, Static Line Para Jumps, Clearance Ops, Insertion of SOF Teams & Marines Platoon to Hover Craft, Bomb Burst by Helos and Free Fall Jumps etc.

Earlier, an International Bands display was also presented by the bands of participating countries of AMAN 19, aiming to connect the countries through cultural heritage as well.

The military bands from Sri Lanka, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Rangers played a mix of their traditional and military tunes. The enchanting melodies mesmerised the audience and were really appreciated.