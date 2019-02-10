Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Mohammad Tayyab has stressed the need for raising public awareness about benefits of health lifestyle and eating habits. Addressing workshop on Cardiac Life Support at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences on Saturday, he said that diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiac diseases could be avoided by bringing changes in routine life.

Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that substandard eatables, environmental pollution and physical inactivity were causing rapid increase in non-communicable diseases. He appreciated holding such workshops, saying updating knowledge of young doctors was a key to improve service delivery. He expressed hope that increase in allocation for medical education would help improving knowledge and skill of healthcare providers.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin said that now-a-days medical treatment has become expansive. He stressed the need of taking measures for prevention of diseases. He said that such courses and workshops would also be patronized in future to help doctors’ community improving skills. Course Director Prof Tahir Siddique, Chief Organizer Dr Kashif Aziz Ahmed and Prof Farah Shafi also addressed the workshop. Dr Muhammad Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Maliha Hameed, Dr Fatima Hamdani, Dr Muhammad Maqsood, Dr Rizwan Ahmed, Dr Ssmsam Mushtaq, Dr Sabira Sharif, Dr Faiz ur Rasool, Dr Maryam Khalid, Dr Sheraz Anjum and Dr Sohaib Akbar gave presentations on BLS, CPR, ACLS and other topics of the hands on training workshop on Cardiac Life Support.