BEIJING - A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Saturday strongly opposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the remote Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China has never recognised.

“The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called “Arunachal Pradesh” and resolutely opposes the activities of Indian leaders to the eastern section of the Sino-Indian border,” Hua Chunying said in a statement issued here.

She said that China’s position on the Sino-Indian border issue is consistent and clear and urged the Indian side to proceed from the overall situation of bilateral relations, respect China’s interests and concerns, cherish the momentum of improving relations between the two countries, and refrain from any actions that intensify disputes and complicate the border issue.

The Indian Prime Minister inaugurated several projects and lay the foundation of many vital schemes during his visit to the north-eastern state on Saturday.