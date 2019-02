Share:

SAN FRANCISCO:-A team of Chinese Tai Chi masters Friday started their tour to the United States to promote Chinese Tai Chi culture to overseas Chinese and American Kung Fu fans. The delegation, led by Chen Zhenglei, noted Chinese Tai Chi masters and successors of the national intangible cultural heritage in China, consists of five masters representing Chen-style and Yang-style Tai Chi and former champions of Tai Chi competition both at home and abroad.