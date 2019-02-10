Share:

Up to 10 militants Taliban militants and seven Afghan security personnel have been killed, following a fierce clash in the country's northern Sari Pul province, army spokesman in the region Abdul Hadi Jamal said Sunday.

The clash broke out late on Saturday night on the outskirts of Sayad district of the province where a group of insurgents attacked government forces checkpoints, resulting in the death of ten fighters and seven local policemen personnel, the official said.

Five more militants and five police personnel including Abdul Basir Sayadi, the district police chief, have been injured, according to the official who said the security forces will continue to pursue the militants.

The Taliban have not commented on the report yet.