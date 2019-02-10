Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar left here for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to perform Umrah. He reached the Allama Iqbal International Airport without protocol and waited in the queue to get the boarding card.

The passengers were surprised to see the Chief Minister in the queue and they shook hands with him and made selfies. Spokesman for the CM Dr Shehbaz Gill said the Chief Minister has personally paid the expenditures of Umrah.Meanwhile, the chief minister took notice of the murder of a 7-year-old girl after rape in the D-Type Colony police area in Faisalabad and sought report from the RPO Faisalabad. The chief minister directed for a legal action against the person involved in this heinous crime. The police have arrested the accused –Saleem- who has confessed to the crime.