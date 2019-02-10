Share:

rawalpindi - A court of law on Saturday extended the physical remand of Tahir Shehzad, the active member of fraudster gang involved in looting millions of rupees in the name of the car lease, for three days.

The court also ordered the police to reproduce the accused on February 12, 2019, for further proceeding.

It may be noted here that Police Station (PS) Cantt have booked as many as 15 members of a notorious gang “Islamic Dubai Group” for their alleged involvement in swindling millions of rupees from innocent citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad by floating advertisements on national and social media luring them for cars on lease. However, the gang members fled after locking their office located at Rizwan Arcade on Adam Jee Road in Saddar. Victims approached police for legal action against looters.

According to details, a police team headed by Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Idrees produced the accused Tahir Shehzad before the court of an area magistrate and sought an extension for five more days in physical remand for further investigation. However, the court rejected the plea of police and extended the remand only for three days. The police shifted the accused to the police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Cantt Mirza Javed Iqbal, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said the numbers of victims of the notorious gang have been increasing with each passing day and police have decided to register more cases against the 15-member gang. He said earlier two cases were lodged and one accused is behind the bars. He said all the accused went into hiding whereas police have been raiding on their houses and other possible hideouts to round them up. “We are going to chalk out three more First Information Reports against the accused,” he said.

Meanwhile, City police claimed to have arrested the fleeing shooter for his alleged involvement in opening firing on Station House Officer (SHO) Sultan Qamar in Raja Bazaar in December 2018. The accused was identified as Habib Raheem, against whom a case was also registered. Further investigation was on, informed a police spokesman.

On the other hand, Kallar Syedan police, under the supervision of SHO Zaheer Butt, raided a dog fighting arena in Samoot Village. Nonetheless, all the accused managed to escape the scene. Sources disclosed to The Nation that another illegal dog fight would be held at Partali Village, on instructions of MPA of PTI, today (Sunday) within limits of PS Jatli.