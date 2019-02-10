Share:

LAHORE - A petition has been moved in the Lahore High Court seeking a ban on smoking with the precincts of the educational institutions. The petition says that despite an earlier LHC order banning the practice, the government has taken no steps to ensure compliance of the court order.

The petition seeks action against the officers who have failed in the performance of their duty.

Petition against child labour

A lawyer has approached the Lahore High Court to seek ban on child labour at brick kilns.

Making the Punjab government party to the case, Advocate Sheraz Zaka has alleged that the former has failed to check child labour. Also, he alleged, children less than 15 years of age are working at kilns even during smog.

LHC’s order to excise department

The Lahore High Court on Saturday issued its detailed judgment on a petition for recovery of recreation tax from the cinemas.

The court ordered the excise department to hear the petitioner’s point of view and decide the matter according to law in six weeks.

The petition said that the excise department failed to collect tax from the cinemas even after 765 days, as a result of which the exchequer was a net loser.

Because of the department’s failure in this regard, income generated from the Indian films was going to the neighbouring country without tax deduction.

Written order issued

The LHC has issued written order suspending the order declaring as absconder the son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry and ordering his arrest. The order said that the petitioner was alleging the NAB was trying to delay the matter.

The petitioner claimed that the NAB could not give any proof against Murtaza Amjad to the UAE government.