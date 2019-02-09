Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Cracks seem to have developed in the ruling PML-N AJK chapter after the party's Central Secretary General and sitting Speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir blamed the incumbent Prime Minister and the party's head Raja Farooq Haider Khan for the present mess in the party.

In an interview to a private news channel Friday night Shah Ghulam Qadir emphatically said that there is a dire need to realise the fact that AJK cannot be run through the bureaucracy, rather through a democratically elected government.

"Efforts are underway to settle the issues within the party and without using legal provisions of bringing a no-confidence motion against the PM", Shah said, adding it has been a longstanding demand of the party stalwarts that the government and party portfolios should be separated.

He said that party leaders have time and again sought attention towards the issues but Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan did not pay heed to them.

"Over the past two years, we have been discussing and debating the issues pointed out by former AJK premier Sardar Sikander Hayat and senior minister Ch Tariq Farooq", he informed, adding that the party workers demand nothing but their rights. So far as the rights of party workers are concerned, Shah declared that there would be no compromise.

The AJK LA speaker said that the questions regarding the governance raised by the former premier and the sitting senior minister are not new. "In fact, we have been raising these issues for last couple of years on different platforms", he pointed out, adding that the prime minister is answerable to the party that has elevated him to the highest post.

In democracy, he went on to say that one-man show does not work and there is no room for autocracy. He, however, admitted the fact that there is lack of consultation between the PM and the party's parliamentary board.

Replying to a query, Shah said that the party (PML-N) would ultimately suffer if the premier does not change his policy, saying that the PM would be solely responsible for that as all the issues were related to him.

Regarding his stand on the issue, he said, "Raja Farooq Haider and we were on the same page when we launched a rebellion against Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan". "Our stance at that time was that one should not hold two portfolios i.e. party presidentship and premiership at the same time", he added.

"Now that a committee has been constituted for the reorganisation of the party," he revealed. Shah said that this time he would be candidate for the party president-ship. He expressed the hope that whatever the issues would be sorted out within the party at local level.

"We shall try our best to resolve all the issues, if not, the matter would be brought to the notice of central leadership of the party", he maintained.