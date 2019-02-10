Share:

SAMBRIAL - Journalists staged a protest against the failure of police to arrest the murderers of journalist Zeeshan Ashraf Butt here on Saturday.

Sambrial based journalists, the aggrieved family of Zeeshan Butt and civil society participated in the protest organised in front of Sambrial Press Club against. The participants flayed the failure of police to arrest main accused Imran Aslam Cheema in the murder case. The protesting journalists blocked main GT Road and showed great concern over non-arrest of main accused even after 11 months.

Sambrial Press Club Chairman Nauman Akbar Ghumman, journalists Nasir Warraich, Jamshed Cheema, Rao Shehzad, Shehbaz Shaheen and Rana Yaseen said that they would widen their protest to other cities including Islamabad if the murderers of Zeeshan Butt were not arrested.

It is to be noted that Zeeshan Butt was shot dead by UC Chairman Imran Aslam Cheema on March 27, 2018 while investigating local tax imposed by District Council.