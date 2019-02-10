Share:

LAHORE - Dr Adnan, physician of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday approached the Punjab Home Department with the request of treatment of his patient as per the recommendations of special medical board headed by Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mehmood Ayaz.

In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary Home, Dr Adnan quoted recommendations of the medical board regarding treatment of PML-N Quaid. He said that the medical board was of unanimous opinion that Nawaz Sharif was a well-established case of coronary artery disease with recently documented reversible ischemia on thallium scan and having recurrent angina, his primary problem.

“He needs continuous expert cardiac care in a facility where 24 hours cardiology intervention and multidisciplinary backup is available therefore he is referred back to be shifted into the institution where all above mentioned facilities are available under one roof around the clock,” Dr Adnan said. “If in the opinion of the expert cardiologists it is considered necessary then the previous cardiac history and present investigations may be further discussed with his primary treating cardiologist/ cardiac surgeon,” he said.

He requested executing the final recommendations of the medical board on priority while considering the serious concerns of Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition.