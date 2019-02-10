Share:

MANSEHRA - An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted different areas of district Mansehra and Shangla on Saturday, no causalities or property damages were reported.

According to geological wing of PMD, tremors measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale were felt in Mansehra, Balakot, Naran, Kaghan, and different areas of district Shangla.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of homes, offices, shops and other buildings reciting Kalma e Tayyeba and verses from the Holy Quran.

However, no causalities or property damages were reported from any area where the earthquake was felt.

The epicentre of the quake was stated to be 25 kilometers north of tourist resort Naran, 15 kilometers inside earth crust.