Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said the Commission has proposed certain amendments in the law related with submission of details of asset by parliamentarians.

“There are loopholes in the law of Election Act 2017 dealing with the matters related to asset and liabilities’ details of parliamentarians which allows the Commission to suspend or restore them over the non-compliance of the Act,” the ECP spokesperson said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the ECP has now decided to propose constitutional amendment in the Commission’s law in order to make it more effective and enhance its institutional role while dealing with such matters of parliamentarians.

He said the ECP would also propose to extend suspension duration of parliamentarians to at least six months so as they should take their suspensions seriously, rather as a formality. He noted that the parliamentarians were not taking their suspensions serious as they were restored within an hour once they submitted their asset details.