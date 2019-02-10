Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) administration on Monday caught a fake official in the hospital allegedly involved in luring patients for their medical tests from a private lab, the official said.

Officials said that the fake official was working as a receptionist the department of pathology and diverting the poor patients for medical tests from a private lab.

Officials also said that the fake official was working in the department with the connivance of a lab technician and pathology department. He said that the technician and fake official were allegedly involved in charging extra money from the patients.

An official informed that the fake official has been handed over to the police while inquiry has been initiated against the hospital official involved in this illegality.

The application filed to the Executive Director (ED) PIMS said that on 07-2-19, laboratory attendant Mubashir Khalid was found absent from his duty, and in his absence, Nasir Maseeh was attending the patients.

The lab manager in the application said that this seems to be extreme negligence and high-security risk for patients. Taking action on the negligence of the hospital administration with the help of security staff handed over the fake official to the police.

The application for the registration of the FIR said that “Application submitted by Muhammad Nawaz Lali, Manager Pathology Department of PIMS regarding the patients’ laboratory reception by an outsider Nasir Masih. It is stated that this act is unacceptable and intolerable. It is requested that FIR may kindly be registered in this regard.

Earlier, the hospital administration had found two fake doctors in the hospital performing duties there in the absence of medical officers. The administration had also held an inquiry and registered a case against them.

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, (NHSR&C) had also directed the ministry to complete the investigation in the issue of fake doctors working in government hospitals and submit the report.

The committee had also forwarded the issue of fake doctors to the subcommittee, constituted earlier by the committee, for review.

The Senate body had also directed the commissioner office, to begin a drive to monitor such activity in different areas of Islamabad. Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) was also directed to verify the degrees of the doctors working in federal hospitals.