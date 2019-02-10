Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday threw the ball in the court of Supreme Court by requesting for guidance and ‘help’ on how to proceed with the probe in Asghar Khan Case.

The FIA cited 3 reasons, including non-cooperation by Ministry of Defence, for its failure to reach to the logical conclusion.

The FIA stated in its 9-page reply that it had left no stone unturned to trace the evidences relating to disbursement of alleged money but the intelligence agency team, responsible for distribution of funds in Punjab and elsewhere, could not be ascertained despite writing to the ministry of defence, asking for whereabouts of the intelligence agency personnel mentioned in the top court’s 2012 judgment.

A 3-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed will on Monday take up the case regarding implementation of the top court’s 2012 judgment in Asghar Khan Case.

The case was initiated in 1996 on the letter of Air Marshal (R) Asghar Khan to Supreme Court wherein it was alleged that Pakistan’s powerful military establishment doled out millions of rupees to buy loyalty of politicians and public figures to manipulate and manoeuvre the 1990 general election to block victory of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“No army officer has given any statement of handing over money to any private person directly. Documents provided by Brig Hamid Saeed show that money was distributed in Sindh, but the officers who actually distributed the money were not disclosed by him,” the reply of FIA stated.

Moreover, it added, the receipts of receiving money by the politicians as mentioned by Brig Hamid have not been provided to FIA.

“According to Brig Hamid these receipts were sent to GHQ, but upon asking by FIA, General (R) Durrani denied having information of any such receipts.”

The FIA stated that splitting the investigation for two different agencies is also the reason for not reaching at the logical conclusion.

“Since, army/intelligence officers were primarily responsible in distribution of money to private persons and politicians, therefore, splitting the investigation into two, i.e., army and civil, creates practical difficulties for a civilian agency during investigation.”

It is submitted that all the important witnesses including Brig (R) Hamid Saeed were examined and bank records were scrutinised and statements at concerned bank officers recorded while politicians were also interviewed.

Assistance and information from PEMRA, NAB and ministry of defence was sought and more than 190 television programmes were analysed. “The Ministry of Defence was contacted to provide information regarding details required to find necessary evidence,” the reply stated, adding, “certain bank account details have not been provided, which will complete the money trail required for prosecution purposes.”

“It is submitted that FIA has sincerely tried to unearth the facts and bring the truth to light, but the investigation has reached a dead end for the above-mentioned reasons and it seeks guidance and help from the apex court so that sufficient evidence can be gathered, which can be used for successful prosecution of the case,” the FIA pleaded.

The FIA in its report submitted that in a supplementary statement, former DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General (R) Asad Durrani mentioned the names of officers who might have been responsible for the disbursements in Punjab and elsewhere.

On a question about the name and designation of persons responsible for distribution of funds to the politicians in provinces, Durrani mentioned that it might have been Lt Col (R) Eqbal Saeed, CO-408 Intel Battalion Quetta in Baluchistan.

Further, on a question whether he had seen any receipt or proofs of distribution of money to politicians, Durrani replied that he personally had no such record. Similarly, on the question that who decided the amount of money to be given to various politicians, Durrani replied that some instructions were received from presidency.

The FIA further stated that an important fact needed to be mentioned here that it was Brig (R) Kamal (now deceased) who had disclosed the names of intelligence officers, along with the names of Lt Col (R) Salman Butt and Lt Col (R) Mir Akbar Khan who were involved in operational distribution of funds, in his statement volunteered in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2012.

Brig Hamid Saeed Akhtar indicated that payments were made to various politicians as per directions of Lt Gen Asad Durrani. However, he categorically stated that he did not remember names of the officers who took the money to politicians and that he had no copy of receipt signed the recipient politicians. He gave the copies of documents with regard to disbursement of secret funds.

The documents included hand-written letter from Brig Akhtar to Maj. Gen Durrani, a note titled transfer of accounts, a note tiled summary and sheets titled cash ledger for balance sheet, the FIA stated.

Lt Col (R) Salman Butt’s response was improper and he refused to give any information and hung up the phone, it added.

The FIA while citing social media reports stated that Lt Col (R) Eqbal Saeed Khan was reportedly not in Pakistan and had been mentioned in Abbottabad Commission Report as being accused of travelling in bullet-proof vehicle and taking photos of or around the compound where Usama Bin Laden was later killed by the US Special forces.

Request was made to Ministry of Defence for sharing contact information of Brig (R) Amanullah Khan, Lt Col (R) Ejaz and Lt Col (R) Mir Akbar Ali Khan.

A high-level meeting in this regard was held in the ministry wherein it was decided that the ministry will not initiate proceedings against the concerned army personnel and their actual names and whereabouts would not be shared owing to the sensitivity and threat to personal security of officers concerned who had been involved in various sensitive intelligence, FIA’s reply stated.

Fawad welcomes new SC bench

INP adds: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that constitution of Supreme Court bench on Asghar Khan case is a good omen. In a tweet, Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already directed the FIA for implementation of the Supreme Court directives on Asghar Khan case. He said the Asghar Khan case exposed the political character of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The Information Minister said that it was ironic that the political heirs of Benazir Bhutto were now allies of the PML-N.