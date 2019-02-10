Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan Saturday visited Fauji Meat Limited (FML) Plant at Mirpur Sakro (Thatta), near Port Qasim, Karachi. According to a press statement issued here by the ministry, the minister was briefed by FML Chief Operating Officer Hashim Raza about the plant, the subsidiary company of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited. The FML Plant is the only investment in South East Asia built with an aim and capacity to provide 100% certified Halal meat to its international and domestic consumers. It is the largest and most technologically advanced plant in the country having capacity of processing 150 tons meat per day. The company is managing the world class tractability process of animals from farms till the delivery to the customers. At industrial level the FML has the capacity to generate foreign exchange from $ 200 to 500 million for the national exchequer, the statement added.

The FML has built an international export ecosystem which is facilitating in growing the brand name irrespective of terrestrial limitations while the company has already government to government approval of meat export in 11 countries.

Recently, the FML has attracted domestic consumers under the brand name “Zabeeha” by opening outlets in CSD Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.