The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday said the uncontrollable gas crisis has overwhelmed the country as the weather gets harsher increasing the difficulties of masses.

The unmanageable gas crisis has resulted in the closure of hundreds of industrial units hitting exports, revenue and leaving millions jobless, it said.

Masses and the economy are paying the price of inaction on the part of the government and incompetence of the gas officials, said Dr Murtaza Mughal, President of PEW.

He said that one billion cubic feet of gas is being stolen daily in the country while consumers are being penalised to make up for the losses as there are no signs of reforms.

Removal of heads of gas companies and a recent hike in the gas tariff has failed to improve the situation but it has destabilized household budgets of the poor and middle class which is now paying almost thirty percent on its income to get energy.

Dr Murtaza Mughal said that no action has been taken against the influential industrialists who stole gas worth billions during the tenure of last government.

He said that power sector debt has reached to Rs1.5 trillion but there are no signs of any reforms and the government wants to retire some of the debt through loans in shape on bonds.

Public exchequer is also being burdened by Rs 1.1 trillion per annum to keep 195 failed state-run companies alive which is against the national interests, he said.