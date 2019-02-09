Share:

The low pressure of gas across the country has left several consumers world. The pressure is barely enough to cook food or heat water. With the weather conditions getting extreme, gas is one of the basic necessities in winters. The industrial consumers are also complaining of the same. Several factories in Karachi have had to shut down due to unannounced supply cuts. In Punjab, the textile industry has also issued a complaint against the irregular supply. The impact on both, households and industries, is huge because the unannounced supply cuts leave no margin for preparation.

Gas consumers are facing difficulties due to the inefficiency and irresponsibility of the system. Consumers are already paying an exorbitant amount of money for the consumption of gas which is barely available. Since the onset of winters this year, the price of gas has gone up leaving several to pay from Rs12,000 to Rs35,000. Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the gas issue and ordered an investigation, only to fire the heads of Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGCL)and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL). However, no concrete measure has been taken so far to resolve the

The Sindh assembly is agitated at the current situation in the process. Gas production from Sindh is between 2,700-3,000 mmcfd and against that the SSGC is supplying is less than 1,200 mmcfd to the province. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah pointed out that the gas issue was evident last year during September when the Council of Common Interests (CCI) met. The government should respond to the requests of the Sindh government to take up the issue during the next meeting of CCI. This is impacting the economy of Sindh.

The allocation of gas and the theft of gas are two areas which the government should regulate. Distribution should be designed around production to avoid civil society protests. The theft of gas increases the burden on those who pay taxes and who are facing the consequences of irregularities by the DGPC in the conversion of leases to Petroleum Policy 2012, Windfall levy, which has caused the national exchequer a loss of Rs 64.44 billion. This was pointed out by the auditor general and must be investigated.