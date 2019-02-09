Share:

MULTAN-PPP South Punjab leaders said on Saturday the government committed an undemocratic and unethical act by barring former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani from travelling abroad, demanding immediate omission of his name from the exit control list.

Addressing a news conference here, MNA Naved Aamir Jiwa, PPP South Punjab senior vice president Kh Rizwan Alam, Babu Nafees Ansari and others said that Gillani was going to represent Pakistan in an international conference in South Korea.

"But this act of the government has distorted Pakistan's image at international level. We strongly condemn this unlawful act on part of rulers," they maintained.

They said that the government was consisted of a group of non-serious and ineligible persons who kept forth their personal vindictive desires instead of considering national interests. They said that the PPP supported accountability but it should be across the board instead of just vindictive actions.

They pointed out that NAB inquiries against 11 government personalities including Prime Minister Imran Khan, KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Defence Minister Parvez Khattak, National Assembly speaker Asad Qaisar and Babar Awan were underway but their names were not put on black list. They said that the government staged the drama of accountability.

They claimed that Aleem Khan was made scapegoat to protect Aleema Baji. They said that the government used FIA and NAB to conceal its failures. They warned the government to immediately stop vindictive actions otherwise PPP workers would take to the roads.

They pointed out that sky-rocketing prices crushed poor people but it looked as if the government did not have any plan to steer the country out of prevailing financial crisis.

They said that the PPP was opposed to the privatization of all national institutions including State Life, Pakistan Steel and PIA as it would render thousands of labourers jobless. They declared that the PPP would launch a country-wide protest drive under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari.

PUBLIC WELFARE PROJECTS

ON THE CARDS

The government has decided to launch Community Development Programme (CDP) in Multan division under which projects for infrastructure improvement will be launched.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar Baloch disclosed that roads, water supply, school education and sewerage projects would be launched under this programme. He directed the officials concerned to include only new schemes under this project as old schemes could not be made part of this project.

He said that no project would be cancelled or changed if made part of this project. "The executing departments will be bound to accomplish the project in two years," he added.

The Commissioner further disclosed that schemes had been sought from all constituencies under CDP and road schemes with a minimum cost of Rs10 million while others Rs5 million would be approved.

He said that all schemes would be sent to the divisional coordination committee for approval. He hoped that the infrastructure in the division would improve considerably after approval of schemes.