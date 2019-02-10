Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government’s senior lawmakers may soon hold meetings with its coalition partners to address their grievances and reservations.

Both [BNP-Mengal and MQM-P], the allied partners of incumbent government, have severe reservations with the incumbent over different matters.

Both the coalition partners have also conveyed their concerns to the government but still not received any satisfactory response, background discussions with the senior lawmakers left this impression.

MQM-P, main coalition partner, have grievances for not getting chairmanship of two major standing committees of the National Assembly and one more federal ministry.

MQM-P has even threatened that it would not become part of any National Assembly Standing Committees if their grievances were not addressed. They (MQM-P) want one more chairmanship in standing committee.

Whereas, BNP (Mengal)Sardar Akhtar Mengal has time and again expressed their concerns with government for not fulfilling their six demands including recovery of missing persons of Balochistan.

BNP (Mengal) had also not demanded any federal ministry rather refused to take any ministry.

In order to address grievances, sources said, the PTI government senior members will soon hold meetings with both the partners to ensure their cooperation in upcoming main legislative business of the house.

The government wants to easily pass mini-budget and other legislation with majority of votes, which is only possible by addressing the grievances of allied partners.

Political gurus say the government in its plan wants legislation on important issues. The senior party members have given suggestion to not annoy any partner, as they would help adopting any legislation.

The participation of allied partners with government members in 36 newly formed standing committees would be very significant, as the parliamentary bodies mainly take decisions on any legislation. In such a situation, they said government should woo their allies as soon as possible.

The 36 standing committees of National Assembly to discuss legislation were formed after the delay of couple of months. With average 20 members in each, the committees include maximum members from ruling PTI while the number of PML-N stands at second and PPP-P is third in this row.