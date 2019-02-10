Share:

The Federal Governmnet has planned to develop a Kamyab Jawan Program in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority.

The program is meant to create one million job opportunities through SME sector which would economically empower youth.

An official of Youth Affairs department said that in this program SMEDA will find the top most business ventures in the local and international market.

He said PM’s Youth Affairs would extend its maximum support for improving technical and vocational training to youth.