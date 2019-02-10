Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Heavy snowfall has broken record of last 35 years in Galyat as more than 12 feet snowfall has been recorded during 20 days of the current winter season till Saturday.

Heavy snowfall not only stopped the tourists but also stuck hundreds of thousands of the natives in their houses, main Murree Road, Ayubia, Khanuspur, Nathiagali and dozens of other link roads are blocked by snow or due to land sliding which has created havoc.

A severe shortage of food items, petrol, oil, firewood, medicines and other necessities of life and days long electricity breakdown pushed the people of Galyat into deep trouble where neither district government Abbottabad nor Galyat Development Authority (GDA) tried to lessen the miseries of the people.

Two days back at Kuldna two tourist cars were buried under the glacier and locals rescued four tourists from the cars but their vehicles were still buried under the debris.

In many areas of Galyat land sliding has been reported. In the latest incident land sliding blocked the road at Charayin.

People of Galyat are waiting for road clearance and provision of food items, firewood and medicines. They have also demanded to impose emergency in the area.

Talking to APP, GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said three KP government departments were working in Galyat for snow clearance including GDA, KPHA, and C&W which had created confusion and the issue of jurisdiction.

He further said that they had written a letter to the provincial government to hand over the task of road clearance to any one of these three departments to end the mess.

Ahsan maintained that they were purchasing their own proper snow clearing machinery including three paydozers and two blowers. “We have already purchased two tractors which are being used for snow removal and have ordered for modification in three compactors which were provided by the World Bank to GDA.”

After two days break a new four days-long spell of heavy snowfall is also expected in Galyat which was forecasted by the metrology department.

Three more spells of snowfall are also expected in Galyat during the remaining days of February which need quick action by the local and provincial government.